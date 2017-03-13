Bob Dylan coming to Syracuse for Lake...

Bob Dylan coming to Syracuse for Lakeview Amphitheater concert

This July 22, 2012, file photo shows U.S. singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performing onstage at "Les Vieilles Charrues" Festival in Carhaix, western France. (David Vincent Bob Dylan & His Band will perform at the Lakeview Amphitheater on June 25 at 8 p.m. No opening acts have been named.

