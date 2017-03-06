Blink Fitness to bring 'luxury' experience, budget-priced gyms to Central New York
Blink Fitness, which promises a "luxury" experience for monthly memberships as low as $15, says it will open five gyms in Central New York over the next five years. Franchise industry veteran Dean Panos has signed a deal with Blink to open the spacious, brightly-colored gyms at five yet-to-be-determined locations in Central New York.
