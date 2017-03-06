ArtsRock Rules at 2017 Sammy Awards 3
Nine of the 13 winners of this year's Syracuse Area Music Awards play tunes with a booming backbeat designed to draw dancers to the floor, especially rock'n'roll in all of its soaring incarnations: rock, hard rock, alternative, rhythm'n'blues, blues, pop, Americana, jam band and hip-hop. Even the best jazz winner, Second Line Syracuse, rocks a version of the Rolling Stones' "It's All Over Now" on its award-winning self-titled CD.
