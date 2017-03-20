Arrest made in Syracuse shots-fired incident; ditched, loaded handgun recovered
One man is in custody for shooting at people as they sat inside a vehicle in Syracuse Friday night, the Syracuse Police announced today. Officers Travis Holmes and David Craw were on patrol near the 2600 block of Midland Avenue at 6:57 p.m. Friday when they heard gunshots, according to police.
