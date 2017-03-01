Arrest in Jewish center threats not tied to Upstate New York sites
A man arrested in connection with threats against Jewish centers around the country was not involved with any of the recent threats against Jewish centers in Upstate New York. Juan Thompson of St. Louis allegedly made over a half a dozen bomb threats against Jewish community centers, schools and a Jewish history museum, according to the New York Times .
