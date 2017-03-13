Animal abuser registry in works for Syracuse area
Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway's office says he will provide details on the county-wide initiative on Monday. Onondaga County would join other counties that list people convicted of animal abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
|59 min
|Wrassle
|2
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Sat
|Truth
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|jrodny
|17
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 17
|newyorker
|4
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Mar 17
|SUbball
|6
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 17
|Monkey - Man
|10
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Mar 17
|Hellbabesdff
|6
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC