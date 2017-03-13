Animal abuser registry in works for S...

Animal abuser registry in works for Syracuse area

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway's office says he will provide details on the county-wide initiative on Monday. Onondaga County would join other counties that list people convicted of animal abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica 59 min Wrassle 2
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Sat Truth 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri jrodny 17
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 17 newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Mar 17 SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mar 17 Monkey - Man 10
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Mar 17 Hellbabesdff 6
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC