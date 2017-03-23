An unstable winter took its toll on t...

An unstable winter took its toll on the Great Lakes region

A new report sums up the crazy winter that brought unusually warm temperatures to the Great Lakes region s well as some brutal Lake Effect snowstorms. Toronto recorded its highest February temperature - 66 degrees - on Feb. 23, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

