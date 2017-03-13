A night practice and NetFlix for UNCG...

A night practice and NetFlix for UNCG Spartans after game with Syracuse is postponed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller was walking back to his room at the Hotel Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon when he checked Twitter and saw that UNCG's game against Syracuse had been postponed. "We huddled up as a staff and tried to figure out a plan of attack,'' Miller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mon N2PTF 9
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Sun A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Sun Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Sun BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Sun BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Mar 12 What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mar 12 Truth 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 14 at 8:12PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC