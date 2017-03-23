There are on the The Post-Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear students speak Karen, Vietnamese. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

"When we're at lunch or when we get together, we usually speak English because it's hard to understand some of the other languages," Shew said. Shew, age 11, was born in Thailand and speaks Karen as her native language.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.