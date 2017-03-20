2017 point guard Howard Washington commits to Syracuse
Washington is originally from Canisius, but transferred to Montverde Academy after his sophomore year at Canisius High School. He played two seasons at the national powerhouse before reclassifying to 2017 and transferring to Athlete Institute for a post-grad year at AI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|RT Plus
|15
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 13
|N2PTF
|9
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 12
|Truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC