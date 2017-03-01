There are on the The Post-Standard story from 13 hrs ago, titled 2 Syracuse residents hid drugs in car seats, facing several felonies. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Two Syracuse residents are facing drug charges after police found cocaine products and pills in a home and after officers saw them trying to hide drugs in children's car seats, according to court records. Syracuse Police officers saw Daquann T. Everson, 32, of 101 Grape Terrace, leave a house at 1047 S. Townsend St. at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday carrying a gray car seat, a felony complaint obtained by syracuse.com states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.