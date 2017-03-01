2 Syracuse residents hid drugs in car...

2 Syracuse residents hid drugs in car seats, facing several felonies

Two Syracuse residents are facing drug charges after police found cocaine products and pills in a home and after officers saw them trying to hide drugs in children's car seats, according to court records.

Two Syracuse residents are facing drug charges after police found cocaine products and pills in a home and after officers saw them trying to hide drugs in children's car seats, according to court records. Syracuse Police officers saw Daquann T. Everson, 32, of 101 Grape Terrace, leave a house at 1047 S. Townsend St. at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday carrying a gray car seat, a felony complaint obtained by syracuse.com states.

Big Buck

Utica, NY

#2 13 hrs ago
fatigue ....pos website
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

