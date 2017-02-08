Winter Snow Storm Causing Flight Cancellations at Syracuse Airport
While Upstate New York isn't expected to be hit quite as hard as other places by this winter story, the snow is impacting flights. Heavy snow in places like Philadelphia, New York, and New Jersey are already starting to create a log jam at local airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|2 hr
|Disagree
|8
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC