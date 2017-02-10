Why did Tyus Battle play only 16 minutes in Syracuse basketball loss at Pitt? He was sick
It was moments after Pittsburgh had delivered an 80-75 win over the Orange in the Peterson Events Center. Battle, Syracuse's starting shooting guard, had been averaging a shade more than 37 minutes per game in ACC play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|10 hr
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Fri
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC