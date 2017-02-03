Virginia vs. Syracuse: Tip-off, TV Schedule, Preview and Game Thread
Syracuse, N.Y. TV : ESPN2 Online Streaming : ACC Network Extra Radio : Cavaliers Live Latest Point Spread: Virginia is favored by 6. ) Well, I'm not even going to mention the storyline that everyone already knows and has been talking about all week long. Instead, let's treat this like a proper New York State homecoming for Ty Jerome , who has been playing some tremendous basketball the last few weeks.
