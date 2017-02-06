Vintage videos: Syracuse woman gives ...

Vintage videos: Syracuse woman gives birth to second set of triplets

"WHAT!! Three of 'em, AGAIN??" was how seven-year-old Jimmie Walker reacted following the birth of a second set of live, healthy triplets to his mother. The history-making birth happened just a few minutes after noon on Feb. 6, 1948 at Syracuse's General Hospital, when Margaret Walker, 40, of Whittier Ave., delivered two girls and a boy less than five years after giving birth to two boys and a girl.

