Vintage videos: Syracuse woman gives birth to second set of triplets
"WHAT!! Three of 'em, AGAIN??" was how seven-year-old Jimmie Walker reacted following the birth of a second set of live, healthy triplets to his mother. The history-making birth happened just a few minutes after noon on Feb. 6, 1948 at Syracuse's General Hospital, when Margaret Walker, 40, of Whittier Ave., delivered two girls and a boy less than five years after giving birth to two boys and a girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|11 hr
|nice and easy
|7
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC