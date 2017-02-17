Vintage photos: Thruway motorists str...

Vintage photos: Thruway motorists stranded in 1960 snowstorm

The winter storm which battered Central New York on Feb. 20, 1960 with 20 inches of snow left the Syracuse area "nearly a peninsula" according to the next day's Herald American, virtually cut off from the western and southern portions of New York State. The Thruway was closed all day from Syracuse to Buffalo and state police said it would probably be plugged until the next morning.

