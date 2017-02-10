Upstate Medical students pledge to su...

Upstate Medical students pledge to support immigrants in popular video

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

On Wednesday, a group of medical students at SUNY Upstate College of Medicine in Syracuse released a video titled “Sincerely, The Future of Healthcare” across social media. The video features over 30 SUNY Upstate medical students addressing Donald J. Trump and reading an open letter in condemnation of his executive order travel ban against seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY 4 hr Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Fri attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at February 11 at 2:47PM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC