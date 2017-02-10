Upstate Medical students pledge to support immigrants in popular video
On Wednesday, a group of medical students at SUNY Upstate College of Medicine in Syracuse released a video titled “Sincerely, The Future of Healthcare” across social media. The video features over 30 SUNY Upstate medical students addressing Donald J. Trump and reading an open letter in condemnation of his executive order travel ban against seven predominantly Muslim nations.
