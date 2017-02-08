Tyus Battle on his game-winning shot: 'I knew one had to fall sometime'

In the midst of a Syracuse locker room celebrating a fifth straight win and third consecutive comeback victory, John Gillon jumped into an interview scrum around Tyler Lydon to make a simple announcement. Off my twitter hiatus to say @tyusbattle1 is the greatest basketball player of all time...I'm off again [?] pic.twitter.com/MjQwLSkBlw While there's certainly a touch of hyperbole in that statement, Battle's performance for much of the night during an 82-81 win over Clemson showed little indication he'd find himself the target of such praise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.