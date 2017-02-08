Tyus Battle on his game-winning shot:...

Tyus Battle on his game-winning shot: 'I knew one had to fall sometime'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

In the midst of a Syracuse locker room celebrating a fifth straight win and third consecutive comeback victory, John Gillon jumped into an interview scrum around Tyler Lydon to make a simple announcement. Off my twitter hiatus to say @tyusbattle1 is the greatest basketball player of all time...I'm off again [?] pic.twitter.com/MjQwLSkBlw While there's certainly a touch of hyperbole in that statement, Battle's performance for much of the night during an 82-81 win over Clemson showed little indication he'd find himself the target of such praise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 2 hr Disagree 8
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC