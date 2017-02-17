Two Syracuse men indicted for October...

Two Syracuse men indicted for October overnight shooting death

Two men were indicted on murder charges this week in the 5 a.m. Oct. 29 shooting death of a 35-year-old man near Interstate 81 on Syracuse's South Side. Jermaine Jennings, 32, of 753 James St., and Devar Williams, 33, of 122 Stewart Court, were indicted Tuesday in connection with the death of Iric Green, 35. Green was shot in the left side of his forehead with a 12-guage shotgun.

