Two men get tougher charge after man left to die in gravel lot on Onondaga Nation

Two men have been indicted in the fatal attack of an adversary found dead hours later in a gravel lot on the Onondaga Nation. Jacob Homer, 22, and Cree Gathers, 23, of Syracuse, were each indicted on first-degree manslaughter and assault charges in the past week for the April 2016 death of Carl Kettle, 33, of Salamanca, prosecutor Michael Kasmarek said.

