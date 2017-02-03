Trump executive order dashes Somali r...

Trump executive order dashes Somali refugee's hopes of seeing her husband

13 hrs ago

Amina Hassan fled civil war in Somalia and came to Syracuse in 2011. She recently received approval to bring her husband here, but those plans have been scuttled by a recent executive order banning refugees.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

