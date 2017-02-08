Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse lacrosse season preview
Syracuse Orange lacrosse season is about to be underway, so we chat with TNIAAM's resident expert Jim Simmons about everything you'd expect . In this week's episode, John Cassillo is joined by Jim and Dan Lyons to chat lacrosse and the recently resurgent Orange basketball team.
