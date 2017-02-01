Throwback Thursday: Joel Singer sentenced in Brinks break-in
Syracuse Police Chief William H.T. Smith, left, Deputy Chief Samuel Nappi, center, and Sgt. Frank Tysco inspects a homemade cannon mount, breathing masks, and other tools left behind by robbers at the Brinks headquarters in Syracuse on Oct. 26, 1965.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|13 hr
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Wed
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC