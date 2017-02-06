Theme of Syracuse Interfaith Assembly...

Theme of Syracuse Interfaith Assembly: love is the answer

Members of over a dozen faiths converged at the University United Methodist Church in Syracuse for the 7th Annual World Interfaith Harmony Assembly in Syracuse. The event is made possible by Interfaith Works, Women Transcending Boundaries, and local faith communities.

