The Lion King coming to Syracuse's Landmark Theatre this fall
The musical, based on the Academy Award-winning animated film , will run at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., from Oct. 27 to Nov. 12. This will be the debut of the North American tour's reconfigured production , which will allow the show to be presented in venues that previously would've been unable to accommodate it. The remainder of Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series' 2017-2018 season will be announced in the coming weeks, Albert Nocciolino, President and CEO of NAC Entertainment/Famous Artists, said at a press conference this afternoon announcing the show.
