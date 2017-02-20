Syracuse women's basketball wraps up regular season with win at Pittsburgh
Alexis Peterson scored 25 points, Brittney Sykes had 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and No. 20 Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 73-57 on Sunday.
