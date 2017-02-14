Syracuse woman admits using 10-year-o...

Syracuse woman admits using 10-year-old girl to produce child pornography

7 hrs ago

Kerry Smith, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child. She was arrested last year on charges of producing the images then texting them to another child pornographer, Jason Kopp.

