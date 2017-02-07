Syracuse woman admits killing toddler...

Syracuse woman admits killing toddler; later had baby with victim's dad

A Syracuse woman admitted today to recklessly killing a 2-year-old boy who authorities say fell down a flight of stairs in 2015. Ramisi Truitt, 34, acknowledged that she threw 2-year-old Shomer Brown to the floor Aug. 6, 2015, recklessly causing his death three days later.

