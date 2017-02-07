Syracuse town hall meeting to focus o...

Syracuse town hall meeting to focus on HIV prevention drug

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The city will hold a town hall meeting Thursday to increase awareness of a drug that can prevent the spread of HIV. The meeting, hosted by the city's End the Epidemic Task Force, will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Atrium at City Hall Commons, 201 E. Washington St. The meeting will focus on PrEP, also known as Truvada, a drug that can reduce the risk of HIV infection in people at high risk of becoming infected by as much as 99 percent when taken daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mon nice and easy 7
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Onondaga County was issued at February 08 at 4:07AM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC