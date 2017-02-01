Syracuse taxpayers spend $84K a year on Mayor Miner's PR consultant in Albany
Every Monday, as Mayor Stephanie Miner meets with a half dozen senior aides to plan the week, they are joined on the speaker phone by a consultant in Albany. His job is to communicate their work to residents of Syracuse -- and to a wider audience around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow SU game
|20 hr
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC