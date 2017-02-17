Syracuse students meet black history icons at living wax museum
Delaware Primary and Delaware Academy celebrated National African American Parent Involvement Day with a special African American Living Wax Museum and student and staff performances. National African American Parent Involvement Day is intended to promote relationships that foster educational, emotional and social support for parents and students in school.
