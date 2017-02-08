Syracuse students hold protest at sch...

Syracuse students hold protest at school board meeting, keep pushing for more busing

A group of around 10 high school students and teachers gathered outside the Syracuse City School District Central Office ahead of tonight's board meeting to ask the district to provide busing to all students living more than 1 mile from their school. The group, nicknamed "2 Miles is Too Far" successfully pushed the district to bus more students last school year.

