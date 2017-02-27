Syracuse Stage 2017-18 season include...

Syracuse Stage 2017-18 season includes 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Bob Hupp has been at the helm of Syracuse Stage since the summer, but he makes is directorial debut in the 2017-18 season. The line-up, announced today, includes "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," making Syracuse among the first regional theaters to be given the rights to produce the Tony Award winning play.

