Syracuse radio station returning to airwaves for first time in 6 years
WERW, a student-run station at Syracuse University, announced Friday that it would begin broadcasting on the AM dial again this month. The college radio broadcaster had been operating online only since 2011, when a transmitter was removed from Booth Hall on campus.
