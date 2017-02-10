Syracuse protestors rally again for Standing Rock: 'We will not go away'
From over 1,500 miles away, protestors in Syracuse sent the Standing Rock Sioux Nation a message: You are not alone. About 70 people gathered downtown in a snowy Perseverance Park to speak out against the controversial oil pipeline and show solidarity with protestors in North Dakota.
