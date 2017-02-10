Syracuse protestors rally again for S...

Syracuse protestors rally again for Standing Rock: 'We will not go away'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

From over 1,500 miles away, protestors in Syracuse sent the Standing Rock Sioux Nation a message: You are not alone. About 70 people gathered downtown in a snowy Perseverance Park to speak out against the controversial oil pipeline and show solidarity with protestors in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY 14 hr Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Fri attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at February 11 at 9:31PM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC