Syracuse police: Men arrested after c...

Syracuse police: Men arrested after committing 3 armed robberies in an hour

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Two men committed three robberies in about an hour early Thursday before being caught with little to show for them other than a bit of cash, a cell phone and some food items, Syracuse police said. From 2:45-4 a.m. police said they received reports of three armed robberies on the city's North Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 19 hr Disagree 8
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC