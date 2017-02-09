Syracuse police: Men arrested after committing 3 armed robberies in an hour
Two men committed three robberies in about an hour early Thursday before being caught with little to show for them other than a bit of cash, a cell phone and some food items, Syracuse police said. From 2:45-4 a.m. police said they received reports of three armed robberies on the city's North Side.
