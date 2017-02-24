Syracuse Police Investigate 3 Suspicious Fires
Officials say the first was in the 2300 block of Lodi Street in a grassy area, the second was on the porch of a vacant house on that same road, and the third was at a vacant house on Sunset Avenue. Officials say the first two fires were not major, but the third fire caused extensive damage.
