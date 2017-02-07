Syracuse police charge teenager with murder
Khani Johnson, 18, was arrested by the Syracuse Police Department and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to Onondaga County Justice Center inmate logs. He was also arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, inmate logs show.
