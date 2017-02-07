Syracuse officer finds over $30,000 w...

Syracuse officer finds over $30,000 worth of cocaine after routine traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Running a stop sign and not using a turning signal were the downfall for two Syracuse residents found with more than $30,000 worth of cocaine, according to court documents. The two were stopped on the 100 block of Oak Street for traffic violations early Friday morning, leading the patrol officer to find an estimated $30,320 worth of cocaine in a bag in the front seat, a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mon nice and easy 7
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC