Syracuse officer finds over $30,000 worth of cocaine after routine traffic stop
Running a stop sign and not using a turning signal were the downfall for two Syracuse residents found with more than $30,000 worth of cocaine, according to court documents. The two were stopped on the 100 block of Oak Street for traffic violations early Friday morning, leading the patrol officer to find an estimated $30,320 worth of cocaine in a bag in the front seat, a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mon
|nice and easy
|7
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC