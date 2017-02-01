Syracuse native Jessimae Peluso added...

Syracuse native Jessimae Peluso added to del Lago entertainment lineup

Jessimae Peluso , a Syracuse native and former MTV "Girl Code" star, will perform a stand-up comedy show at del Lago Resort and Casino this month. Peluso will perform on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at del Lago's new entertainment venue, The Vine.

