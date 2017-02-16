Syracuse Media Group President Tim Ke...

Syracuse Media Group President Tim Kennedy to oversee MassLive Media

Randy Siegel, President of Advance Local, announced today that Allison Werder will step down as President of MassLive Media at the end of February and will be replaced by Tim Kennedy, who will now oversee MassLive Media in addition to his current responsibilities as President of Syracuse Media Group. "There are a lot of talented people in the MassLive Media organization and I look forward to working with them to accelerate the strong digital audience and revenue growth both companies have enjoyed in New York and Massachusetts," said Kennedy.

