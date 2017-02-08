Syracuse man stopped with 53 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, police say
A man who was stopped on the Thruway is accused of having thousands of untaxed Seneca cigarettes, the New York State Police said. State police said Small was arrested following an investigation that began after he was pulled over on the New York State Thruway in the town of Elbridge.
