Syracuse man guilty of trying to murder cop during chase; woman intimidated witness
A Syracuse man was found guilty by a jury this afternoon of attempted murder for firing shots at pursuing officers during a November 2015 car chase. Quashar Neil, 23, faces up to 25 years in prison for firing an illegal Luger 22 Long Rifle semiautomatic pistol at an unidentified person, then firing again at a responding police officers who chased his vehicle through the city's Lincoln Hill neighborhood.
