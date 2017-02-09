Syracuse man dies after being ejected from snowmobile on Oswego County trail

A man was killed Thursday in northern Oswego County when he lost control of a snowmobile on a trail and was ejected from the vehicle, the New York State Police said. About 5 p.m. Richard T. Becher, 72, of Syracuse, was riding a 2016 Ski-Doo snowmobile east on a trail near Little John Drive in the town of Redfield.

