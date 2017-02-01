Syracuse Lacrosse: ESPN announces slate of Syracuse games to be aired on the ESPN family
With the departure of Eamon McAnaney, ESPN announced that Anish Shroff will be the lead play-by-play commentator. As most of you know, Shroff graduated from Syracuse and was a finalist on ESPN's Dream Job .
