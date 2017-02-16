Syracuse Lacrosse: All-ACC Defenseman...

Syracuse Lacrosse: All-ACC Defenseman Nick Mellen out for the season

Big time news coming out of the Ensley Athletic Center today. All preseason Desko had repeatedly said Mellen's condition was improving but he announced yesterday that the Syracuse Orange will be without pre-season All-ACC selection Nick Mellen for the rest of the season as he will undergo an unspecified procedure.

Comments made yesterday: 31,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,635

