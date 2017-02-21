Syracuse Jazz Fest 2017 to feature Todd Rundgren, The Mavericks, Ramsey Lewis
Todd Rundgren and Ramsey Lewis will perform at the 35th annual M&T Syracuse Jazz Fest , with The Mavericks returning to co-headline. Syracuse Jazz Fest founder and executive producer Frank Malfitano said the festival will again feature an eclectic mash-up of musical styles including jazz, soul-jazz, traditional jazz from New Orleans, Western swing, soul and Americana.
