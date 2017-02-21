'Syracuse' in movies, TV shows: Quotes without context
Tom Cruise was born in Syracuse and has appeared in several films referencing his hometown. This Oliver Stone film also starred Syracuse native Frank Whaley and a young Stephen Baldwin, whose mother lives in Central New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist
|42 min
|Seven Petals
|1
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|15 hr
|Lindy Madill
|1
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC