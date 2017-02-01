Syracuse has nothing to fear from Trump's 'sanctuary city' order

A demonstrator chants against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation's refugee program Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, outside City Hall in Cincinnati. Cincinnati is among dozens of cities, including Syracuse and Ithaca, that have declared themselves "sanctuary cities," meaning they will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are here illegally.

