Syracuse has nothing to fear from Trump's 'sanctuary city' order
A demonstrator chants against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation's refugee program Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, outside City Hall in Cincinnati. Cincinnati is among dozens of cities, including Syracuse and Ithaca, that have declared themselves "sanctuary cities," meaning they will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are here illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|16 hr
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Wed
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC