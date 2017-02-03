Syracuse forms specialized squad of detectives in response to soaring homicides
Following a year which saw murders soared to unprecedented levels, even as other types of crime appeared to continue falling, city officials created a unit focused solely on homicides. At her State of the City address, Mayor Stephanie Miner announced the Syracuse Police Department had formed a dedicated homicide squad within its Criminal Investigations Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|17 hr
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|22 hr
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Thu
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC